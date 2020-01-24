Lalkansung showed tremendous bravery when he fearlessly dived in the pond and rescued girls from drowning.
PM Modi shares pictures with recipients of Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on social media

ANI | Updated: Jan 24, 2020 22:02 IST

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): After interacting with the recipients of Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared pictures of all 49 winners along with their profile.
Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi congratulated the awardees and wished them very best for her future endeavours.
The awards were conferred by the President of India on Wednesday. The awardees will participate in the grand Republic Day Parade on January 26.
The 49 awardees are from various parts of the country including one each from Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh.
Every year, the government gives these awards to recognise the exceptional achievements of children in the fields of art and culture, innovation, sports, scholastic, social service and bravery.
A high-level committee selects the winners after careful consideration of each application.
Some of the awardees are as follows:


