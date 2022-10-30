PM Modi shares story of terracotta tea cups, Tripura's bio village in 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Emphasizing an eco-friendly lifestyle and nature conservation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat on Sunday said that sensitivity towards the environment is inherent to Indian society.

In the 94th episode of his Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister said, "Sensitivity towards the environment is embedded in every particle of our society and we can feel it all around us. There is no dearth of people in the country who spend a lifetime in the protection of the environment."

Prime Minister mentioned Tripura's Bio Village which emphasizes how to minimize the damage caused by natural disasters and improve the quality of life of the people through various measures.

He said, "You must have heard about Bio-Village, but some villages of Tripura have ascended to the level of Bio-Village 2. There is a complete focus on solar energy, biogas, beekeeping and biofertilizers. Overall, Bio-Village 2 is going to lend a lot of strength to the campaign against climate change."

He further said today more awareness is being seen among people about eco-friendly living and eco-friendly products than ever before.

PM Modi shared the story of a team of tribal women in Anaikatti, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. These women crafted 10,000 eco-friendly terracotta tea cups for export. "The amazing thing is that these women themselves took up the entire responsibility of making the terracotta tea cups. From clay mixing to final packaging, they did all the work themselves," he said.

PM Modi then mentioned an environmentalist from Bengaluru Suresh Kumar. PM said Kumar had taken the initiative to rejuvenate a forest of Sahakarnagar in the city 20 years ago and saplings planted then have now grown into 40 feet tall huge trees.

"Suresh Kumar ji also does another wonderful job. He has also built a bus shelter in Sahakarnagar to promote Kannada language and culture. He has also presented brass plates written in Kannada to hundreds of people. If both Ecology and Culture grow together and flourish..., just imagine how great it would be!" PM said.

Prime Minister said that he is very happy to see the increasing enthusiasm for environmental protection in different parts of the country.

Refering to Mission Life which has been launched recently, PM Modi said the simple principle of Mission Life is - Promote such a lifestyle, which does not harm the environment. (ANI)