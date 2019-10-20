Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a beach in Mamallapuram (file photo)
PM Modi shares Tamil translation of poem he penned during Mamallapuram visit

ANI | Updated: Oct 20, 2019 12:22 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared the Tamil translation of the poem that he penned during his stay in Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram, where he had held informal talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
"Here is a Tamil translation of the poem I wrote while I was at the picturesque shores of Mamallapuram a few days ago," Modi said in a tweet, posting a picture of the Tamil translation of the poem.
Poem.jpg"alt=""itemprop="image" />
In his eight-paragraph poem, the Prime Minister talked about the ocean's relationship with the sun, waves and its pain and restraint despite unparallel power.
"I was lost in conversation with the sea during a morning walk on Mahabalipuram beach. This conversation conveys the world of my feelings. I am sharing this with you in the form of a poem," he had said sharing the poem on October 13.
Modi was also seen plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram on the morning of October 12.
President Xi Jinping was in India on a two-day informal summit.
The Prime Minister had also quoted Tamil poet Kaniyan Pungundranar in his address to United Nations General Assembly. (ANI)

