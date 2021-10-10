PM Modi silent on murder of farmers, inflation, unemployment: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the former is silent over the alleged murders of farmers and BJP workers in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, rising inflation, the surge in the oil price, and unemployment in the country.

"PM silent- Rising inflation - oil price, unemployment, farmer and BJP worker murdered, PM violent- Lack of camera and photo ops, true criticism, Question on friends," tweeted the Wayanad MP.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

Meanwhile, Petrol and diesel prices were hiked across the country for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday. (ANI)