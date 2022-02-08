PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi over remarks concerning industrialists, says some people take pleasure in scaring entrepreneurs, wealth creators

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks comparing expansion and growth of some businesses in the country to that of COVID-19 variants and said “some people take pleasure in scaring entrepreneurs, wealth creators”.

Replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks to the President’s Address, the Prime Minister made a veiled attack on the Congress leader and said the youth of the country were not listening to such words and the country was moving forward.

He said India is poised to have 100 unicorns and some of them have the potential to be multi-national companies. The Prime Minister said that policies of government have spawned the growth of unicorns.

"There are people in Congress who say about our industrialists and you will be surprised to know this, they say these industrialists are variants of COVID-19. What has happened? Are our country's industrialists variant of COVID-19? What are we saying? And for whom? Please tell (Rahul Gandhi) that Congress is getting damaged," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said people who do not take lessons from history, get lost in it.

Rahul Gandhi had in his speech during the debate accused the government of creating monopolies and said it was spreading in the economy like variants of COVID-19.

The Prime Minister said Congress governments between 1960 and 1980 were sought to be identified with two industrialists by those who backed it in power. “Today, you are speaking the same language. The punching bag has changed but the habit has not,” he said referring to Congress and some other opposition parties.

Prime Minister also slammed Rahul Gandhi over his remarks concerning the Tamils.

“Congress attempted to hurt Tamil sentiments, it wants to divide and rule the country...I want to salute Tamil Nadu citizens who lined the streets for hours to pay tribute to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat...Divide & rule is in their DNA,” the Prime Minister said.

Gandhi had said in his speech had accused the government of “suppressing” some cultures and histories.

“You have no idea of history, you have no idea what you are dealing with, because the people of Tamil Nadu have inside their heart the idea of Tamil Nadu, the idea of the Tamil language and then also the idea of India. Do not be confused. The people of Kerala have the idea of (interruption), I am not, I am telling you the truth. The people of Kerala have a culture, they have dignity, they have a history...,” Gandhi had said.

The Congress leader had also said that the only way India has been ruled is by “conversation and negotiation”.

PM Modi also referred to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks concerning the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

“Some people are saying Make in India cannot happen. Say we will do but why are you speaking against the country,” he said.

Noting that Make in India was sought to be mocked, PM Modi said the youth of the country have shown faith in ‘Make in India and “you have become a butt of jokes”.

He said the Congress party has “a problem” with the ‘Make in India’ initiative and “I can understand the pain”.

“Some people have problem with Make in India as it has closed ways of commission and corruption. Hence oppose Make in India, make the sin of ignoring the capability of the people of India. It is an insult of the MSME sector, of the youth of the county, of the country’s innovative capability. This atmosphere of negativity, they are not able to be successful themselves and the games being played, the youth of India has become very aware.”

Rahul Gandhi had said the government keeps talking about Make in India but it is not possible anymore as it needs the support of small and medium industries.

Referring to the defence sector, PM Modi said earlier it took years to take a decision concerning and when the decision was finally taken, the equipment will get obsolete but money was paid.

“We have simplified the processes. The issues pending for years, we have tried to solve them. Earlier, for any modern equipment, we had to look towards other countries, and purchases were sometimes made in a hurry. We were dependent on others for spare parts also. By remaining dependent on others, we cannot ensure the security of the country. We should have our own capability. It is a matter of national service to be self-reliant in the defence sector. Besides fulfilling the needs of the country, we are going forward carrying a dream of being a big defence exporter. I have confidence, it will be fulfilled,” the Prime Minister said.

He said there were “many vested interests were involved in the process of defence purchases and would indulge in bribes”.

“I have challenged them and it is natural they are angry and it gets reflected,” he said.

Taking a dig at the opposition’s constant attacks at him, the Prime Minister quipped: “You cannot spend a day without Modi.” (ANI)