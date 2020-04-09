PM Modi, South Korean President discuss challenges posed by COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to South Korean President Moon Jae-in and discussed COVID-19 global pandemic and the challenges it poses to the global health system and economic situation.

They shared information about the steps taken in their countries to tackle the pandemic.

According to a release from the PMO, the Prime Minister expressed appreciation for the technology-based response deployed by South Korea for managing the crisis.

In his telephonic conversation, Prime Minister Modi also expressed appreciation to the South Korean government for facilitating supplies and transport of medical equipment being sourced by Indian companies.

Recalling his visit to South Korea last year, he expressed satisfaction at the increasingly close ties between the two countries.

President Moon Jae-in appreciated the way Indian authorities have motivated the vast Indian population for fighting the pandemic with the unity of purpose.

He thanked Prime Minister for the support being provided by Indian authorities to Korean citizens in India.

The two leaders agreed that their experts would continue to consult each other and share experiences as they research solutions for COVID-19.

The Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes to the South Korean leader for the forthcoming national assembly elections. (ANI)