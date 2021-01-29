PM Modi speaks to Abu Dhabi crown prince, discusses impact of pandemic

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the telephone with Abu Dhabi crown prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday and discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The PMO said in a release that the two leaders discussed the impact of the COVID pandemic in the region, and expressed satisfaction that cooperation between India and UAE had not halted even during the health crisis.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi spoke on the telephone with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi & Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces," the release said.

"Had a warm telephone conversation with my friend Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed. Thanked him for his personal attention to the well-being of Indians in the UAE. Even the pandemic has not slowed India-UAE cooperation, and we agreed to continue enhancing and diversifying our partnership," PM Modi tweeted.

They agreed to continue close consultations and cooperation to further strengthen the India-UAE partnership in the post COVID world. In this context, they discussed the opportunities for further diversifying trade and investment links, PMO said.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his special appreciation for the personal attention and care that His Highness has always shown for the well-being of the expatriate Indian community in UAE.

The two leaders shared their confidence that the COVID crisis would soon be overcome and looked forward to meeting in person in the near future. (ANI)