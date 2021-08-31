PM Modi speaks to Assam CM, assures all help to tackle flood situation

Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to enquire about the flood situation in the state and assured all possible assistance.

"Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi telephoned today to enquire about flood situation and assured all help to Assam to combat this menace. Current flood has gravely impacted the livelihoods of people. My gratitude to Adarniya Modi Ji for standing with us at this hour of crisis," Sarma tweeted.

As many as 950 villages in 21 districts of Assam have been affected due to floods, revealed Flood Reporting and Information Management System (FRIMS).

As per the report of FRIMS released by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on August 30, as many as 950 villages in 21 districts of Assam that inhabit 3,63,135 people have been affected due to floods in the state.

The report also revealed that 44 relief centres that include 16 relief camps and 28 relief distribution centres have been opened in the state to help the flood victims.

A total of 1,619 people have taken shelter in these relief camps, said the report. (ANI)