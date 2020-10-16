PM Modi speaks to Karnataka, Maharashtra CMs, assures support in situation created by heavy rainfall

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Maharashtra over the situation created in their states due to heavy rainfall and flooding.

He assured the two states of all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work.

"Spoke to CM BS Yediyurappa Ji on the rainfall and flood situation in various parts of Karnataka. We stand in solidarity with our sisters and brothers of Karnataka affected by the floods. Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief works that are underway," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

"Spoke to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Ji regarding the situation arising due to flooding and heavy rain in parts of the state. My thoughts and prayers are with those sisters and brothers affected. Reiterated Centre's support in the ongoing rescue and relief work," he said in another tweet.

Both the chief ministers have been holding meetings regarding the flood situation in their states.

Yediyurappa held a meeting with district collectors and senior officials of districts affected by heavy rainfall and flood through video conferencing.

Thackeray had held a meeting on Thursday to take stock by flood situation in Solapur, Osmanabad, Pandharpur and Baramati following heavy rainfall. (ANI)