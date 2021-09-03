PM Modi speaks to Praveen Kumar, congratulates him on winning Silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Soon after clinching a Silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Indian athlete Praveen Kumar and congratulated him for his win at the event.

As per the sources, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Praveen Kumar and congratulated him on winning the Silver medal. He also lauded his hard work as well as the support he received from his coach and parents."

Following this, Kumar thanked the Prime Minister for extending his best wishes.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister lauded Indian athlete Praveen Kumar for winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics and said this is a result of his hard work and unparalleled dedication.

"Proud of Praveen Kumar for winning the Silver medal at the #Paralympics. This medal is the result of his hard work and unparalleled dedication. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for his future endeavours. #Praise4Para," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Indian athlete Praveen Kumar (Sport Class T44) on Friday clinched a silver medal in the men's high jump T64 final in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. Praveen registered scores of 1.88m, 1.93m and 2.01m before creating the Asian Record as he leaped to the mark of 2.07m in the finals.

Praveen cleared 1.88m on his first attempt and was tied at the top after his opening jump before Jonathan Broom-Edwards of Great Britain toppled him. The Indian athlete then cleared the 1.93m mark in his next attempt to occupy the third spot.

In subsequent attempts, Praveen cleared the 2.01m mark and continued his fine form to further surpass the 2.04 mark. Riding high on confidence, the Indian athlete then created the Asian Record. (ANI)