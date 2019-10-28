Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)

PM Modi speaks to TN CM regarding efforts underway to save Sujith

ANI | Updated: Oct 28, 2019 16:12 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he has spoken to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami regarding the rescue efforts underway to save Sujith, a two-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Nadukattupatti of Tiruchirappalli district on October 25.
"My prayers are with the young and brave Sujith Wilson. Spoke to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami regarding the rescue efforts underway to save Sujith. Every effort is being made to ensure that he is safe," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam today said that the operation to rescue the toddler will reach final stages within four to five hours.
Sujith Wilson fell into the borewell while he was playing near his house at 5:30 pm on Friday. Later, he slipped further down and is now stuck at 100 feet into the borewell.
More than six crews from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as well as the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to rescue Sujith. (ANI)

