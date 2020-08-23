PM Modi spends time with peacocks at residence, shares video

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared a video on his social media accounts depicting a special bond with the peacocks while he was feeding them at his official residence.

PM Modi posted the 1:47-minute video on his Twitter, Instagram and Facebook handles. The video has a few glimpses, basically an assortment of shots and videos where PM Modi can be seen spending time with peacocks at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

He shared the video along with a poem written in Hindi.

In the short video, it can be clearly seen that peacocks are a regular companion of the Prime Minister at his residence. He can be seen feeding peahens inside his residence, while some peacocks were seen roaming in the lawn during PM Modi's routine exercises.

In another beautiful shot, a peacock was seen walking around the lush green lawn while PM Modi was walking from behind. (ANI)