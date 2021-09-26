PM Modi spoke like statesman at UNGA , says expert

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 26 (ANI): Sushant Sareen, an expert on Friday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter's speech at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York and said that PM Modi pitched all the issues in his over 22-minute speech at UNGA session like a "true statesman".

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the UNGA session in which he stressed that the UN must improve effectiveness and enhance reliability if it wants to remain relevant, Sareen said: "PM Modi's speech was very statesman-like. He put forward his thoughts on every important topic in his 15-20 min speech."

PM Modi highlighted the need for improvement in "global governance" and highlighted the fact that world have been influenced by countries like China, foreign expert Sushant Sareen said.

Speaking to ANI over the Prime Minister's speech at the UNGA session, Sareen, a Fellow at Observer Research Foundation said: "PM Modi highlighted the need for improvement in the global governance, i.e., the world institutions like WHO, IMF needs reforms."

"It was important to point out how these institutions are being influenced by the countries like China," the foreign expert said.

PM Modi said, "With regard to the origin of COVID-19 and the ease of doing business rankings, institutions of global governance have damaged the credibility they had built after decades of hard work."



"The Prime Minister talked about the opportunities in India by giving his example. He also, in his speech adopted statesmanship and said that India is ready to share the innovative inventions and discoveries with the world."

"He put forward his thoughts about the terrorism in a very good manner," he added.

The theme for this year's General Debate is 'Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations.'

The high-level segment of the 76th UNGA began in New York on Tuesday. The UNGA meeting this year is in a hybrid format but a large number of leaders have arrived in New York.

Modi had arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a three-day visit to the country. This was his first visit beyond the neighbourhood since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris here. He also met his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga. PM Modi also participated in the first in-person Quad Summit in Washington.

He also held meetings with five global CEOs for potential investments in India. (ANI)

