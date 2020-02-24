PM Modi started out as 'tea wallah', everybody loves him: Trump

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump was on Monday all praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he hailed as "tea wallah" while stating that "everybody loves him."

The US President, who was speaking at 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera Stadium here, said: "...PM Modi started out as a 'tea wallah.' He worked as a tea seller ... Everybody loves him but he is tough."

Addressing a mammoth crowd of nearly one lakh people, Trump said: "We will always remember this remarkable hospitality. India will hold a special place in our hearts. PM Modi started out as 'tea wallah.' He worked as a tea seller. Everybody loves him but I will tell you this, he is very tough."

The US President said that five months ago America welcomed the "great Prime Minister" at a giant football stadium in Texas and today India welcomes him at the world's largest cricket stadium right here in Ahmedabad.

"America loves India, America respects India and America will always be a faithful and loyal friend to the Indian people," he said.

Further appreciating India, the visiting dignitary remarked that PM Modi is a tremendously successful leader of the vast Indian republic, adding that last year more than 600 million people went to the polls and gave him a landslide victory in the largest democratic elections anywhere on earth.

"You are living proof that with hard work and devotion Indian cam accomplish anything they want," he stressed.

Prime Minister Modi, while welcoming Trump and his wife Melania, said: "I think today we can see history being repeated. Five months back I started my US trip with 'Howdy Modi' and today my friend President Donald Trump is starting his Indian trip with 'Namaste Trump' here in Ahmedabad."

"You are heartily welcome in the largest democracy of the world. This is Gujarat but the entire country is enthusiastic in welcoming you," added Modi.

The Prime Minister said that the meaning of the name of this event -- 'Namaste' is very deep.

"This is a word from the oldest languages of the world - Sanskrit. It means that we pay respect to not only to the person but also to the divinity inside him," Modi said.

The bonhomie between the two world leaders was displayed once again when Modi hugged Trump at the stadium.

Trump and Melania also paid a short stopover at Sabarmati Ashram and spun a Charkha, which is closely associated with India's freedom struggle and Mahatma Gandhi.

The dignitaries also had a look at the three monkeys of Mahatma Gandhi depicting moral gestures -- see no evil, speak no evil, and hear no evil -- at the ashram. (ANI)