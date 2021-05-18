PM Modi stresses on local containment zones, aggressive testing in war against COVID-19

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Calling field officials from states and districts "field commanders" in the fight against the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stressed on local containment zones and aggressive testing as India battles the second wave of COVID-19.

Speaking during the interaction with field officials from states and districts to converse about their experience in handling the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister emphasised "testing, tracking, treatment and Covid appropriate behavior" are necessary to defeat the virus.

"You all are playing a very important role in the battle against Corona. In a way, you are the field commanders of this battle. What are our weapons against this virus? Our weapons are - Local containment zones, aggressive testing and correct and complete information to the people," he said.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the number of COVID-19 infections is now decreasing in many states, but increasing in several others.

"We need to be more vigilant in the face of decreasing data. In almost every meeting in the last one year, it has been my request that our fight is to save every single life," he said.

"Testing, tracking, treatment and Covid appropriate behavior, are necessary and there should be a continuous emphasis on this. In this second wave of Corona, we still have to pay a lot of attention in rural and inaccessible areas," PM Modi added.

PM Modi told the officials that apart from Covid, they also have to take care of the ease of living of every citizen of their district.

"We also have to stop the infection and maintain the supply of essential supplies related to daily life...Rapid work is being done to install oxygen plants in hospitals in every district of the country through PM Cares. These plants have already started functioning in many hospitals," he added.

The Prime Minister said the country needs to fight the myths associated with vaccination as it is a powerful way to fight COVID-19.

"Vaccination is a powerful way to fight Covid, so we have to fight against all myths associated with it, together. Constant efforts are being made to increase the supply of Corona vaccine on a very large scale. The Health Ministry is continuously streamlining the arrangements and procedures regarding vaccination," he said.

As India's daily spike of coronavirus cases witnesses, a dip with only 2,63,533 fresh infections recorded in the last 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 continues to remain alarmingly high with 4,329 more fatalities, the highest toll in a single day since the pandemic began.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country also saw a massive jump in the number of recoveries with 4,22,436 fresh discharges.

The cumulative caseload stands at 2,52,28,996, including 2,15,96,512 recoveries, 33,53,765 active cases and 2,78,719 deaths. (ANI)