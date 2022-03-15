PM Modi takes onus for denying tickets to children of BJP leaders, vows fight against dynastic politics: Sources

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): There will be no place for dynastic politics in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the family led political parties will continue to be challenged, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told the Parliamentary party meeting, adding that he takes onus for denying tickets to children of the party leaders in the recently concluded Assembly elections, sources said.

The Prime Minister applauded the party leaders for the victory of the BJP in four out of five states which went to the polls recently.

It was also reliably learnt that the major focus of the Prime Minister in his speech was on the ills of the dynastic politics, with sources saying that he ensured that tickets were denied to a number of claims made by the party leaders for their children in the states where the elections were held. The message needs to go to people that family and dynastic politics are not leading the country anywhere, sources quoted PM Modi having told the Parliamentary party meeting, which was held at the Ambedkar Bhavan.

"Several members of Parliament and party leaders were seeking tickets in the recently concluded elections for their children and many of them were denied. For those who are not given tickets for the children, the responsibility entirely lies with me," the Prime Minister is learnt to have said in the meeting.

The Prime Minister further said that increasing 'Parivarad (dynastic politics)' leads to casteism, sources added.

Sending a strong message, PM Modi said that the BJP is fighting dynastic politics, and it was important that the party leads by example, sources said.

Several times in the past, including in Parliamentary party meetings, the Prime Minister has hit out at the Gandhi family for promoting dynastic politics while lacking credentials.

PM Modi also gave an account of the evacuation of the stranded Indians from Ukraine in the meeting, sources added.

Besides PM Modi and Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal were present in this meeting.

The meeting took place at the Ambedkar Centre on Janpath road due to the ongoing repair work in the Parliament library building.

The BJP has retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly and decimated Congress to 11 seats.

The BJP has secured a majority in Manipur Assembly elections, reducing other parties to single digits and will now form the government in the state for the second consecutive term.

In the elections, the BJP went solo this time and contested all seats alone. It won 32 seats out of 60 in Manipur.

The BJP has come back to power for the second consecutive term in Uttarakhand with a two-thirds majority in the 70-member Assembly. (ANI)