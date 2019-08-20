PM Modi talks to British PM, raises vandalism outside Indian High Commission

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday and drew his attention to the challenges posed by vested interests pursuing their motivated agenda while referring to vandalism by a mob outside the Indian High Commission in London on the Independence Day.

Johnson regretted the incident and assured that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure safety and security of the High Commission.

Modi pointed out that terrorism had plagued all parts of the world, including India and Europe.

He stressed the importance of effective steps to ward off the threats posed by radicalisation, violence, and intolerance, particularly in the context of the expanding footprint of terrorist organisations such as ISIS.

"Prime Minister Modi also drew attention to the challenges posed by vested interests pursuing their motivated agenda, including by violent means. In this context, he referred to the violence and vandalism perpetrated by a large mob against the High Commission of India in London on the last Independence Day of India," a PMO statement said.

"Prime Minister Johnson regretted the incident and assured that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure safety and security of the High Commission, its personnel and visitors," it added.

Both leaders agreed that as the world's pre-eminent democracies, the two countries have much to contribute together to effectively address the many challenges faced by the world today.

The Prime Minister congratulated Johnson on his election to the high office and expressed his readiness to work with him for strengthening the strategic partnership between India and the United Kingdom.

Johnson warmly congratulated Prime Minister Modi over his electoral victory for the second term in his office.

The two leaders also looked forward to interacting during the G-7 summit at Biarritz, France.

The Independence Day celebrations by the Indian diaspora in London were disrupted by Pakistan-backed protestors and anti-Khalistani elements, who pelted stones and eggs on embassy building and Indians gathered outside.

The British High Commission in New Delhi had last week said the protests outside the Indian Embassy in London were "overwhelmingly peaceful". (ANI)