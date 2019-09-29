Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
PM Modi thanked Arunachal-based student for feedback on his book 'Exam Warrior'

ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 14:18 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked a student named Aleena Taayang from Arunachal Pradesh for reading his book 'Exam Warriors' and suggesting its shortcomings.
During his 57th edition of the radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', Modi read out the "interesting" letter sent by Taayang for him.
In the letter, Taayang mentioned that in the book there are many things about students, however, there is not much content for parents and teachers.
Reading out the student's letter, Modi said, "Respected Prime Minister my name is Aleena Tayang, I am from Roing in Arunachal Pradesh. This time when my exam results came out then some people asked me whether I have read ''Exam Warrior" or not. I said that I told them that I have not read the book. Later on, I bought and read book two to three times. After reading it, I feel that if I had read this book before exams then it would have benefited me. I also feel that while there are many things for students, however, there is not much content for parents and teachers."
"I wish that if you are thinking of bringing out a new edition of the book then you must include content about parents and teachers. My friends have confidence that if I tell something to Pradhan Sewak of the country then it will be done," the letter from the student reads.
Replying to the student, Prime Minister Modi said, "My dear student friend I thank you for writing the letter and for reading the exam warrior two or three times. I also thank you to tell me about its shortcomings."
"This young friend of mine has assigned me work. If I am able to bring the new edition then I will add some content about parents and teachers. I also request all students, teachers and parents to share their experience and suggestion to me regarding stress-free exams. I will analyse it and then I will write about it in my own words", he added.
The book, penned by the Prime Minister intends to reach out to the students and prepare them to face the difficulties ahead of their exams.
'Exam Warriors' was published by noted publishers Penguin India and the book runs into 208 pages. It was launched in February 2018. (ANI)

