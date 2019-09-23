PM Modi thanks B-town celebs for their 'encouragement' during 'Howdy, Modi!'

New Delhi (India), Sept 23 (ANI): After scores of Bollywood celebrities gave a shout-out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing 50,000 Indian-Americans at the 'Howdy, Modi!' event on Sunday, the Prime Minister thanked the fraternity for their "encouragement" while calling the event a "new milestone in the India-USA friendship."

Modi responded to veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who cheered for him and US President Donald Trump saying that, "Rishi Ji, thanks for your enthusiastic encouragement."

The Prime Minister, in his tweet, also wished the actor good health as he returned from New York after seeking treatment for an unknown health condition earlier this month.

"We just missed each other by a few days since you recently left for India from the USA. I pray for your good health. Looking forward to greater participation of yours on social media," Modi wrote.



He also thanked filmmaker Karan Johar who exuded his enthusiasm on hearing the "inspiring address" from the Prime Minister.

"As a representative of 130 crore Indians, the respect and love that I get is dedicated to the nation. Thanks, Karan Johar," Modi tweeted.



Replying to actor Ajay Devgn with another warm message, he tweeted, "Indeed, Ajay Devgn. The meeting of the hearts of the people of two of the world's leading democracies in Houston is a new milestone in the India-USA friendship."



Modi called people's blessings and trust as his "biggest confidence-booster" while responding to lyricist Prasoon Joshi who hailed Prime Minister's "focused and impactful" speech.

"Knowing that the people bless me and trust me is the biggest confidence-booster ever. Prasoon Joshi," the Prime Minister replied.



Modi addressed a sea of audience at the community summit, first of its scale, held at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

He is currently in the US on a week-long trip to address the UN General Assembly, amongst other important engagements. (ANI)

