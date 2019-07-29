Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Man Vs Wild host and adventurer Bear Grylls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Man Vs Wild host and adventurer Bear Grylls

PM Modi thanks Bear Grylls for coming to India

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:12 IST

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked 'Man Vs Wild' host Bear Grylls for coming to India and sharing the promo of the special episode featuring the duo.
"India- where you find lush green forests, diverse wildlife, beautiful mountains and mighty rivers. Watching this programme will make you want to visit different parts of India and add to the discourse of environmental conservation. Thanks, Bear Grylls for coming here! @DiscoveryIN," Modi said in response to the tweet shared by the adventure junkie.
Grylls had earlier today shared a 45-second promo of the special episode on Twitter in which Modi is seen interacting with him, riding a dingy and putting together a spear.
"You are the most important man in India. my job is to protect you," Grylls said in the video, covering the Prime Minister with a jacket.
"People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. #PMModionDiscovery" read the host's tweet.
In a first, Modi will feature in Discovery Channel's show 'Man Vs Wild' alongside Grylls.
Shot in Jim Corbett National Park, the special episode will be broadcast on August 12 at 9 pm and will be showcased in 180 countries around the world.
Elated about the association, the Prime Minister had earlier said he was both intrigued and inclined to take part in the show.
"For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and the forests. These years have a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special programme focusing on life beyond politics and that too in the midst of nature I was both intrigued and inclined to take part in it," Modi said.
The show will be a frank and freewheeling journey that will throw light on wildlife conservation, highlighting issues related to environmental change.
The Prime Minister said he took this as an opportunity to showcase India's rich flora and fauna and to emphasise on environmental conservation.
"For me, this show presents a great opportunity to showcase to the world India's rich environmental heritage and stress on the importance of environment conservation and living in harmony with nature. It was a great experience spending time in the jungle once again, this time with Bear, who is blessed with indefatigable energy and quest to experience nature at its purest," the Prime Minister added.
Modi and host Grylls will also be seen building a raft to cross a jungle river together in the episode.
Grylls termed it a "privilege" to be taking Modi on an adventure into the Indian wilderness. "I feel truly honoured to get to spend time with this remarkable world leader. The wild reminds us that we need each other and that together we are stronger. I am so excited to spend time with the PM and to get to know the man who leads this great nation," he said.
In India, Man Vs Wild With Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi will premiere simultaneously on 12 Discovery channels in five languages - English, Bengali, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:52 IST

Heera Gold MD sent to 6-day police custody in cheating case

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], July 29 (ANI): Nowhera Shaikh, who is accused of cheating investors through her firm Heera Gold, was sent to six-day police custody by a local court here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:50 IST

Nalbari: Residents of flood-affected areas await help

Nalbari (Assam) [India] July 29 (ANI): As the floods have ravished the North-eastern state, residents of Nalbari district here still await for help from the administration.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:47 IST

ED raids Vijay Mallya's associate

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has raided V Shashikant, a close associate of fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:45 IST

Tharoor calls for polls to elect Congress president

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said that a poll should be conducted to elect the next party president. He suggested that workers of all ranks and files should be allowed to contest.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:43 IST

Mamata Banerjee for high-level inquiry into Unnao rape victim...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 29 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday joined the chorus of Opposition leaders demanding a high power inquiry into the accident in which the Unnao rape survivor suffered critical injuries while two of her relatives lost their lives.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:41 IST

IBC Amendment Bill to address concerns over delay in insolvency...

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Amendment Bill 2019 contains measures to dispel concerns over extensive litigation causing undue delays in insolvency proceedings.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:40 IST

Woman Naxalite killed in Maharashtra by C-60 police force

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): A woman Naxalite was killed in an encounter with the C-60 police force in Garanji forest area here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:33 IST

Telangana: AP govt rejigs administration, transfer 11 IPS officers

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): In an administrative reshuffle, Andhra Pradesh government on Monday transferred 11 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers to the new posts.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:31 IST

Mufti calls for all-party meeting over deployment of additional...

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti has called for an all-party meeting this week in light of the recent developments that have "caused panic" in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:30 IST

Akhilesh Yadav demands CBI probe in Unnao rape victim's accident

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday demanded that the road accident of Unnao rape victim be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and asked for the rape accused BJP legislator to be shifted to a jail outside Uttar Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:25 IST

Odisha Rasagola receives GI tag

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 29 (ANI): Odisha on Monday received the official recognition for its 'Odisha Rasagola' from the Geographical Indication (GI) of India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:21 IST

Mamata launches campaign to address public grievances

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 29 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday here launched a campaign to address public grievances.

Read More
iocl