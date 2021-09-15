PM Modi thanks engineers for their pivotal role in making planet better, technologically advanced

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his wishes to all the "hardworking engineers" on the occasion of engineers-day">Engineers' Day and thanked them for their pivotal role in making the planet better and technologically advanced.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter to pay homage to remarkable M Visvesvaraya, whose birth anniversary is celebrated as 'Engineers Day'.

To honour him, India celebrates engineers-day">Engineers' Day on September 15 each year.

"Greetings on #EngineersDay to all hardworking engineers. No words are enough to thank them for their pivotal role in making our planet better and technologically advanced. I pay homage to the remarkable M Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary and recall his accomplishments," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Born on September 15, 1861, in Muddenahalli near Chikkaballapur, M Visvesvaraya was a world-renowned civil engineer and is considered of the foremost nation-builders, creating marvels upon which modern India was built. (ANI)