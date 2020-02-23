PM Modi to accompany US Prez Trump and First Lady to Sabarmati Ashram

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will accompany US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump, on their visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on February 24, sources informed.

Three chairs have been set up on the Sabarmati riverside for the visiting dignitaries. The security is being monitored by officials from state and central agencies along with the US secret service.

The US President, along with his family and a ministerial delegation will be in India for around 36 hours. During the visit, he is scheduled to participate in a roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and address a gathering at the Motera stadium here. (ANI)