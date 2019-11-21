PM Modi to address Accounts General conclave today

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday address the Accountants General and Deputy Accountants General Conclave in Delhi and will also unveil the statue of Mahatma Gandhi ahead of his speech.

The Conclave on the theme "Transforming Audit and Assurance in a Digital World" is being held to consolidate experience and learning, and chart out the path of Indian Audit and Accounts Department for the next few years.

"Panel discussions and group discussions are to be held to discuss ways to transform the department into a technology-led organisation, given how Government is increasingly being data-driven in today's fast-changing policy and governance environment," read a statement.

"Efforts are also on to institutionalize knowledge base, leverage IT-based platform to curate knowledge resources and develop anytime, anywhere learning and IT-based toolkits for auditors. In the last few years the Indian Audit and Accounts Department has moved towards transforming audit to meet challenges in the new age, technology-driven India," it read. (ANI)