PM Modi to address CII annual meeting today

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Meeting 2021 on Wednesday at 4:30 PM via video conferencing.

According to the official release by the Prime Minister's office, the theme of the meeting is India@75: Government and Business working together for Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The CII Annual Meeting 2021 will be held over two days of 11-12 August.

Heng Swee Keat, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, Singapore will address as Special International Guest Speaker.

The event will also have the participation of many Ministers, senior officials, academics and prominent representatives of Indian industry.

