PM Modi to address Combined Commanders' Conference in Gujarat's Kevadia today

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the top commanders of the three defence forces at the Combined Commanders' Conference at Kevadia in Gujarat on Saturday.

"The Combined Commanders' Conference 2021 is scheduled to be held at Kevadia in Gujarat. The Prime Minister would be addressing the top commanders of the Indian Army, Air Force and the Navy at the event and is expected to give directions to the defence forces for being prepared for the challenges in the near and distant future," government sources had earlier told ANI.

The Commanders' Conference is attended by the Commander-in-Chief rank officers of the three services and the tri-services organisations such as the Integrated Defence Staff Headquarters, Strategic Forces Command and the Port Blair-based Andaman and Nicobar Command.

During the event, presentations are expected to be given to the Prime Minister regarding the progress made in the field of the creation of theatre commands. As per plans, the Defence Ministry would be creating the Air Defence Command as the first step towards restructuring of defence forces in the country.

The Prime Minister is also expected to be briefed on the restructuring of the Army formations in view of the recent Chinese aggression in the Ladakh sector. He may also be briefed on the progress made by the different agencies created for catering to warfare in cyber and space domains. (ANI)