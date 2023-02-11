PM Modi to address conference of Indian Association of Physiotherapists today

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the Indian Association of Physiotherapist (IAP) National Conference in Ahmedabad via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister's Office informed on Saturday that PM Modi will address IAP at around 9:40 am.

"In a short while from now, at around 9:40 AM, PM @narendramodiwill share his remarks at the Indian Association of Physiotherapist (IAP) National Conference in Ahmedabad via video conferencing," the PMO statement read.

Incidentally, PM Modi will also be addressing two election rallies in Tripura today.

Tripura CM Manik Saha, the party's state incharge Mahesh Sharma and other leaders will welcome PM Modi.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address the first rally at Ambassa in the Dhalai district around 12 noon and the second at Gomati, which is likely to start at 3 pm.

According to the top source in Tripura BJP, PM Modi will also visit the poll-bound Tripura on February 13.

The BJP has declared candidates for 55 assembly seats while leaving the remaining five seats for its alliance, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT). The Left-Congress alliance has also declared its candidates for all 60 seats.

Elections are to be held on 60 seats in Tripura on February 16. Whereas in Meghalaya and Nagaland, voting is to be held on February 27. The counting of votes for all three states will be held simultaneously on March 2. (ANI)