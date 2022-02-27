PM Modi to address DPIIT stakeholders' meet on PM GatiShakti

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will address participants on the vision of GatiShakti which is an integrated plan to enhance ease of living, ease of doing business, minimize disruptions and expedite completion of works with cost efficiencies and create next-generation infrastructure.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is set to chart out a strategy for enhancing India's logistics efficiency to carry forward the momentum on the PM GatiShakti national master plan with a stakeholder meet involving high ranking officials from various ministries, leading academics and industry representatives.

The focus areas are the introduction of a new vision of integrated planning and synchronized time-bound implementation and improving integration between the Centre and states while planning large infrastructure projects along with announcements in the Budget 2022 to enhance the availability of capital for such projects.

There will be a comprehensive look at the national expressway master plan along with projects like Sagarmala, Parvatmala as well as the multi-modal cargo terminals and ways to building world-class talent for accelerating India's growth through PM GatiShakti.

Also on the agenda is an assessment of the progress made so far and way forward for the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) which is an initiative to introduce digital efficiencies and create a nationwide single window logistics platform for end-to-end visibility and efficient movement of goods. (ANI)