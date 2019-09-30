PM Modi to address IIT-Madras' convocation ceremony

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday address the 56th annual convocation of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras here.

He will participate in the prize distribution ceremony of Singapore-India Hackathon and do a walkthrough of the exhibition on IIT-Madras research park start-ups here.

Earlier yesterday, Modi had sought ideas for the speech he will deliver at the convocation ceremony.

"Tomorrow I would be in Chennai for the convocation ceremony of IIT Madras. I look forward to being with some of India's brightest minds. I also call upon all of you, especially IITians and IIT alumni to share their ideas for my speech. Do so on the Open Forum on the NaMo App," Modi had tweeted. (ANI)