PM Modi to address India Ideas Summit on July 22

Washington D.C./New Delhi [USA/India], July 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the India Ideas Summit on July 22, organised by the US-India Business Council (USIBC), on the United States and India as key partners and leaders in a post-COVID world.

The India Ideas Summit, is scheduled to be held on July 21-22, has assembled a high-powered line-up of US-India corridor leaders from across the business, government and society.

"We are honored to have the Prime Minister during the 45th anniversary of the US-India Business Council," said Vijay Advani, USIBC Global Board Chair and Executive Chairman of Nuveen.

"This year's focus is on 'Building a Better Future'. As Prime Minister Modi navigates the twin challenges of managing the health impact of COVID-19 and the associated global economic disruption, he has articulated the importance of the US-India partnership in ushering an era of economic renewal and inclusive opportunity," Advani added.

USIBC President Nisha Biswal said, "Prime Minister Modi has steered the US-India relationship to new heights through engagement with successive US administrations. He has been a sure-footed leader on the global stage and has created a vision for the future that is not only important for India, but will influence global perspectives on issues like trade, inclusive economic growth, digital commerce and climate policy. We are honored to host him at the India Ideas Summit."

The summit will bring together senior officials from the Government of India and the United States who are setting the post-pandemic recovery agenda.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, External Affairs S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Deputy Secretary of US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Eric Hargan, Senator Mark Warner, Representative (Cal.) Ami Bera, India ambassador to the US Taranjit Sandhu, US ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and many more diplomats as well as dignitaries are expected to participate in the summit.

The summit will also feature senior executives from top US and Indian companies, including USIBC's 2020 Global Leadership Award Recipients Jim Taiclet, CEO, Lockheed Martin Corporation and N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons. (ANI)