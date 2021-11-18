New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the concluding session of the conference on 'Creating Synergies for Seamless Credit Flow and Economic Growth' on Thursday in New Delhi.
The conference is being organised by the Financial Services Department of the Union Finance Ministry.
Ministries, Banks, Financial institutions and Industry representatives will be participating in the conference.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also be present on the occasion. (ANI)
PM Modi to address meet on seamless credit flow
ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2021 11:41 IST
