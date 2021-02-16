PM Modi to address NASSCOM technology and leadership forum on Feb 17

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM)'s Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF) on Wednesday.

He will address the event at 12:30 pm via video conferencing.

The 29th edition of NTLF is being organised from February 17-19. It is the flagship event of the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM).

The theme of this year's event is 'Shaping the future towards a better normal'.

APMO release said the event will host 1,600 participants from more than 30 countries and more than 30 products will be showcased during three days. (ANI)