PM Modi to address nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' on Dec 27

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on December 27.

"How would you sum up the year gone by? What do you look forward to the most in 2021? Share this, and more in the final Mann Ki Baat of 2020 on 27th December. Write on MyGov, NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800," PM Modi tweeted.

In the 71st edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', emphasising on strong, vibrant and active alumni network, PM Modi had urged educational institutions to adopt innovative methods and develop creative platforms for engagement with alumni.

The Prime Minister said that a strong vibrant and active alumni network is needed not only in big Colleges and Universities but also in schools of our villages.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme to the nation, which is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month. (ANI)