PM Modi to address nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' today

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today.

Earlier on September 14, Prime Minister Modi had invited suggestions from the people, for the 69th edition of the programme, through the Namo App, @mygovindia or by dialing 1800-11-7800.

In his earlier address on August 30, the Prime Minister had said that the month of September would be observed as 'Nutrition Month'. He had also given the call to 'team up for toys', aimed at making India a hub for toy production.

The Prime Minister had also lauded the Indian farmers for higher crop production amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

'Mann ki Baat' is a radio programme, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, through which the Prime Minister interacts with the nation. (ANI)