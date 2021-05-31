PM Modi to address nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' today

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 77th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat" at 11 am on Sunday.

It will be broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan and also on the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App.

The radio programme comes on the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre is completing 7 years in power.

In his previous Mann Ki Baat address, the Prime Minister had lauded that health care workers and hospitals for using technology for offering consultations to the patients amid the COVID-19 crisis.

In 'Mann Ki Baat' held in April, PM Modi had also appealed to citizens not to fall prey to rumours about vaccination and urged every person to get inoculated.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. (ANI)