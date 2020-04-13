PM Modi to address nation tomorrow at 10 AM

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM on April 14, the last day of the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020," PMO India tweeted.

In his last address to the nation on March 24, the Prime Minister had announced the 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus.

During a meeting last week, several Chief Ministers had suggested to the Centre that an extension of the lockdown may be considered amid surging coronavirus cases across the country.

India's tally of positive COVID-19 cases rose to 9,152 following an increase of 796 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)