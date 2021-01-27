PM Modi to address NCC rally at Delhi's Cariappa Ground on Thursday

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the rally of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at Cariappa Ground in Delhi on Thursday.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and the three armed services Chiefs will be present on the occasion, read a release by the Prime Minister's Office.



The Prime Minister will also inspect the Guard of Honour, review March Past by NCC contingents, and witness cultural performance during the event. (ANI)

