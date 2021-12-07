PM Modi to address organic farming convention in Varanasi on December 23

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the organic farming convention scheduled to take place on December 23, 2021, in Uttar Pradesh's Kashi (Varanasi), BJP sources said.

"The organic farming convention will be held in Kashi. Agricultural scientists, senior farmers and agriculture experts will take part in it," the sources said.

According to the sources, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked its Kisan morchas to make it successful, invite senior farmers, agricultural scientists, install big screens to display and everyone's participation is needed.

"BJP has also instructed the party workers to use social media and other media platforms to advertise the programme. A committee will coordinate the program at the centre level," sources added.



PM Modi will also inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath corridor on December 13, said a state official to ANI.

At Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, devotees will also see a statue of Maratha Queen Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar, who once reconstructed the temple. The entire event will be aired live across the country.

The estimated cost of this entire project is close to Rs 800 crore. It will connect Kashi Vishwanath Temple with the Ganga river.

Known to be Prime Minister's dream project this Corridor will shorten the time span and will set a direct link between the temple and the Ganga river.

The corridor aims to give the temple area a decongested look that the historic city grapples for. Multiple constructions such as temple Chowk, Varanasi city gallery, museum, multipurpose auditoriums, hall, devotee facilitation centre, public convenience among others have also been constructed. (ANI)

