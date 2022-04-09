PM Modi to address panchayats in country on April 24 from J-K

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu on April 24 and address panchayats across the country on 'Panchayati Raj Diwas', Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the panchayats of the country from Palli, Jammu and Kashmir on April 24 on the Panchayati Raj Diwas," Singh told ANI.

Palli panchayat is in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jitendra Singh, who is Minister for Science and Technology and Minister of State in PMO, reviewed the preparations for the visit of the Prime Minister on Friday.





Apart from the Ministry of Rural Development, six central departments including science and technology, biotechnology, atomic energy, space and science have joined hands for the visit and innovations useful for rural areas and farming will be showcased.

The minister said that all 340 households in the Palli village have been provided solar energy.

"It was a big challenge to complete it in 20 days. There are 340 households in the village and it will be known as 'carbon-free village', which will serve as an example to people," the minister added.

Singh, who is also Minister of State for Space and Atomic Energy, said an exhibition will also be held here to showcase to the farmers how new technology can help them in farming activities.

"Like drones are used in irrigation, showering fertilizers, and pesticides. Films will be shown on how to utilise all these technologies," he added.


