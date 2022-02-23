PM Modi to address post-budget webinar on budget announcements today

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a post-budget webinar on the Union Budget 2022 on Wednesday.

The theme of the programme 'Leaving No Citizen Behind', as per the Ministry of Rural Development's press release, is aimed at bringing industry leaders, policymakers and government officials together to deliberate upon the positive impact of the budget and identify actionable strategies to collectively work towards furthering the common goal of upliftment of everyone, a saturation of each household and village, leaving no one behind.



"In order to encourage participation from all stakeholders alike during the webinar, sessions will be held on the themes of housing, potable water and LPG in every home, providing road and info-way connectivity, land governance through end-to-end digitization, a saturation of development schemes in remote and backward areas and livelihood options and access to financial services to all, especially rural women," the release read.

Ten participating Ministries and Departments including Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR), Ministry of Housing AND Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeITY), Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MoDONER), Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Department of Border Management (DoBM), Department of Posts (DoP), Department of Telecommunication and Department of Land Resources (DoLR) in addition to government officials, industry experts and representatives of various government bodies will participate and reflect on a variety of such issues as above through the lens of the budget its impact on the industry and beneficiaries in the rural landscape.

The conclusions from this webinar will then be presented to various Ministries so that they may tweak their strategies for better implementation of these programmes, the Ministry said. (ANI)

