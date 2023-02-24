PM Modi to address post-budget webinar on 'Harnessing youth power through Skilling and Education' on Saturday

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the post-budget webinar on 'Harnessing youth power through Skilling and Education' on February 25 at 10 am.

It is part of a series of 12 post-budget webinars being organized by the Government to seek ideas and suggestions for the effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget.



The Union Budget adopts seven priorities which complement each other and act as the 'Saptarishi' guiding us through the Amrit Kaal. Inclusive development is one of the priorities of the Government, which includes Education and Skilling.

The webinar will have six breakout sessions covering both Skill and Education sectors. Besides Ministers and Secretaries of the concerned Central Government Ministries, a host of stakeholders drawn from Education & Skill Departments of the State Governments, industry representatives, students, teachers and faculty from schools and universities, academia & research institutions, Skill Development Bodies, Sector Skill Councils, ITIs, bodies like FICCI, CII, NASSCOM etc would attend these webinars and contribute through suggestions for better implementation of budgetary announcements.

The themes of the breakout sessions are Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna 4.0, Skill India Digital Platform, Skill India International Centres, National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, and National Digital Library for Children and Adolescents and Teacher's Training. (ANI)

