PM Modi to address post-budget webinar on 'Health and Medical Research' tomorrow

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the post-budget webinar on 'Health and Medical Research' on Monday at 10 am via video conferencing.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it is part of a series of 12 Post-Budget Webinars being organized by the Central Government to pool in insights, ideas and suggestions for effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget.

The Union Budget 2023-24 is underpinned by seven priorities which complement each other and act as the 'Saptarishi' guiding through the Amrit Kaal.



"Inclusive development is one of the priorities of the Government which includes the establishment of 157 new Nursing Colleges, encouraging Public and Private Medical Research in ICMR labs and Pharma Innovation and multidisciplinary courses for medical devices," the ministry said in a statement.

The Webinar will have three simultaneous Breakout Sessions covering both Health and Pharma sectors. Besides Ministers and Secretaries of the concerned Central Government Ministries / Departments, a host of stakeholders drawn from Health Departments of State/UT Governments, subject experts, representatives of Industries/Associations, Private medical colleges/hospitals/institutes, etc. would attend the Webinar and contribute through suggestions for better implementation of the Budget Announcements.

The themes of Breakout Sessions are Qualitative improvement in Nursing: Infrastructure, Education & Practice; Public & Private sector utilization of ICMR labs as the facilitator for Medical Research; and Pharma innovation and multidisciplinary courses for medical devices. (ANI)

