PM Modi to address post-Budget webinar on vision of 'GatiShakti', its convergence with Union Budget 2022

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Carrying forward the momentum on the PM GatiShakti national master plan announced in this year's Union Budget, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) is organizing its first Post Budget Webinar titled 'Creating Synergies for Accelerated Economic Growth' on Monday, said a press release.

This webinar will see high-ranking officials from various stakeholder Ministries, leading academics, and industry representatives come together to discuss and chart out the strategy for enhancing India's logistics efficiency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall address all participants on the vision of GatiShakti and its convergence with Union Budget 2022 and Minister for Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal will chair the concluding session of the day wherein the leaders for all themes will present their outcomes and elaborate on the way forward.

Following the PM's address, the participants will break out into 5 simultaneous sessions covering various aspects of the logistics sector in India.

Anurag Jain, Secretary, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry shall lead the session on 'Nation as a whole approach' to introduce a new vision of integrated planning and synchronized time-bound implementation. This session will focus on the GatiShakti national master plan portal that has been developed by the Bhaskaracharya Institute of Space Application Geo-informatics, which will provide real-time, inputs to stakeholders through a dynamic Geographic Information System interface.



The second session on 'Cooperative Federalism and Enhanced Capital Investment for Infrastructure' will be led by Shri Amrit Lal Meena, Special Secretary for Logistics at DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry. This session will focus on ways to improve integration between the Centre and States while planning large infrastructure projects along with announcements in the budget to enhance the availability of capital for such projects.

Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), Giridhar Aramane will lead a separate session on 'Enablers of Logistics Efficiency' focusing on the national expressway master plan along with Sagarmala, Parvatmala as well as the PM GatiShakti multi-modal cargo terminals.

Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) will lead the session on 'Logistics workforce strategy- Enhancing skill and employment opportunities'. This session will hold discussions on ways to build world-class talent for accelerating India's growth through PM GatiShakti.

The final session led by Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, is titled 'ULIP-Revolutionizing Indian Logistics'. The logistics sector is the backbone for realizing the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative and for strengthening the same, it is necessary to interconnect concerned players. Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) is one of such promising initiatives in this direction which will introduce digital efficiencies and create a nationwide single window logistics platform for end-to-end visibility and efficient movement of goods. During this session, the progress made so far and the way forward for ULIP shall be deliberated upon.

PM GatiShakti aims to create Next Generation Infrastructure by learning from the past. PM GatiShakti National Master Plan is an integrated plan, which will address the missing gaps to ensure seamless movement of people, goods & services. It aims to enhance ease of living, ease of doing business, minimize disruptions and expedite completion of works with cost efficiencies. (ANI)

