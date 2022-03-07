PM Modi to address seminar on International Women's Day tomorrow

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): On the occasion of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a seminar at women saint's camp at Dhordo, Kutch via video conferencing on Tuesday.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the seminar is being organized to recognise the role of women saints in society and their contribution towards women empowerment. Over 500 women saints will attend the seminar in Dhordo.

The seminar will include sessions on culture, religion, female upliftment, security, social status and the role of women in Indian culture. The welfare schemes of central and state governments benefiting women along with the achievements of women will also be discussed.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, Union Ministers of State Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Bharati Pravin Pawar will also participate in the event. The event will be graced by Sadhvi Rithambara, Maha Mandleshwar Kankeshwari Devi among others.

Observed on March 8 every year, International Women's Day is a global event that celebrates the achievements of women in cultural, social economic and political fields.

This year's theme focuses on "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow," recognising the contributions of women and girls around the world on issues such as climate change adaption, mitigation, and response to build a more sustainable future for all. (ANI)