PM Modi to address Singapore India Hackathon on Sept 30

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the second edition of the joint hackathon with Singapore -- the "Singapore India Hackathon 2019" -- at IIT Madras on September 30.

"Singapore India Hackathon", an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is the first of its kind joint international hackathon between India and any other country. India is the host of this event.

"The aim of this joint international hackathon is to promote engagement and collaboration of student community in India with the rest of the world and to develop innovative and out-of-the-box solutions for some of the daunting problems faced by our societies," said R Subrahmanyam, Secretary, Department of Higher Education.

He said the Prime Minister will address the participants and give away prizes to the winning teams.

Singapore's Minister of Education Ong Ye Kung and his Indian counterpart Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will also be present at the event.

Subrahmanyam said that during the non-stop, fast-paced 36-hour Singapore India Hackathon, the students will develop creative and innovative solutions focused on the themes the event is based on.

The first edition of the Singapore India Hackathon was held in Singapore in November, 2018, based on the theme 'Smart Campus'.

This year the hackathon is focused on three themes, 'Good Health and well-being', 'Quality Education' and 'Affordable and Clean Energy'.

Singapore India Hackathon 2019 has 20 teams and for the first time each participating team would comprise of three students each from India and Singapore.

The Hackathon will be flagged off on September 28, 2019, in the presence of the Minister of State for HRD, Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre. (ANI)