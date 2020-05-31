PM Modi to address the nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 65th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday, the final day of the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown.

The address by the Prime Minister is likely to focus on the relaxations being given from June 1, after over two months of lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19.

On Saturday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1".

Incidentally, the 'Mann Ki Baat' address comes a day after the one-year anniversary of the second term of the Modi government.

In the 64th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister had focused on the situation prevailing in the country due to COVID-19 and urged people to help the poor, migrants and needy during the lockdown.

He had said that India's fight against coronavirus is "people-driven" and is being fought by the masses and the administration together.

The Prime Minister had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended, in phases, till May 31.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India witnessed the highest ever spike of 7,964 coronavirus positive cases on Saturday, taking the total count in the country to 1,73,763.

With as many as 265 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll due to the virus now stands at 4,971. Out of the total number of coronavirus cases, 86,422 are active cases and 82,370 have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)