PM Modi to address the nation through 'Mann ki Baat' tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am tomorrow.

Earlier on August 18, Prime Minister Modi had asked people to share their inputs and ideas for the 68th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'.

Speaking at the 67th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', which coincided with the 21st anniversary of 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', Prime Minister Modi had criticised Pakistan and said it undertook the misadventure with sinister plans to capture India's land and to divert its ongoing internal conflicts. He also said that Pakistan tried to backstab in response to India's friendly endeavours.

The Prime Minister had urged the youth to share stories of valour of soldiers during the Kargil war.

He also asked people to visit the website - www.gallantryawards.gov.in - saying they will get to know a lot about the braves and their valour. "When you share these with friends, they will also get inspired," he had said. (ANI)