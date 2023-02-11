PM Modi to address two election rallies in Tripura today

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Tripura on Saturday to address two election rallies.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, the party's state incharge Mahesh Sharma and other leaders will welcome PM Modi.

Modi is scheduled to address the first rally at Ambassa in Dhalai district around 12 noon and the second at Gomati, which is likely to start at 3 pm, Sarkar stated.

According to the top source in Tripura BJP, PM Modi will also visit the poll-bound Tripura on February 13.

The BJP has declared candidates for 55 assembly seats while leaving the remaining five seats for its alliance, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT). The Left-Congress alliance has also declared its candidates for all 60 seats.

Elections are to be held on 60 seats in Tripura on February 16. Whereas in Meghalaya and Nagaland, voting is to be held on February 27. The counting of votes for all three states will be held simultaneously on March 2.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda and Chief Minister Manik Saha released the party's manifesto on Thursday.

While addressing the public meeting, Nadda said, "When BJP brings out a 'Sankalp Patr', a vision document, it's not only a piece of paper, it is BJP's commitment towards the people."

Nadda further said, "Tripura was once known for blockades and insurgency. The state is now known for peace, prosperity and development."



He added, "13 lakh Ayushman Bharat health cards have been given in Tripura, with Rs 107 crores given in settlement, till now."

JP Nadda launched a scathing attack on the Congress-Left alliance in Tripura ahead of the Assembly election and said the alliance was "opportunistic in nature" and had "no ideology".

BJP president JP Nadda, who addressed a Vijay Sankalp rally in Gomati district, said five years ago Tripura faced violence and disturbance but under the BJP rule, the state is witnessing development, connectivity and a boost to infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Tripura and held a roadshow along with Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Shah exuded confidence in returning to power in the upcoming Assembly polls and said that the party will win with a bigger majority than in 2018.

"The double-engine government will return with a bigger majority than before," he said.

The Home Minister said the massive crowd that turned up at his roadshow and public meetings shows the outpouring of people's support for the BJP.

"Thousands of people are here. This shows that there is huge support for the BJP. Congress is a sinking ship and people have rejected violent Communist rule. BJP gave houses, electricity, drinking water, free ration and Covid vaccines to the people, across communities," the Union Home minister said.

Shah came down heavily on the CPI(M) and the Congress in poll-bound Tripura, saying that both the parties disregarded the interests of the people and the state.

Shah said both parties indulged in scams while in power and no allegation of corruption cannot be levelled against the BJP-led government in Tripura.

"Communists are criminals and the Congress is corrupt. Both have played with the people and the state. Assess the impact of about 30 years of Communist rule and 15 years of Congress rule and compare them with five-year rule under the BJP. You will get all the answers," the Home minister said while addressing a public meeting. (ANI)

