PM Modi to address UN Climate Action Summit on Sept 23

New Delhi [India], Sep 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York on September 23, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

"There is a very important climate change conference organised by United Nation Secretary-General in New York. Our PM will be addressing the conference at the Climate Action Summit," the minister stated.

The summit has been organised to meet the urgent need to address climate change and achieve the goals set in the Paris Agreement.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is hosting the summit where world leaders will come together to discuss ways to tackle climate challenges.

Elaborating on Modi's presence at the summit, Javadekar said: "Under his dynamic leadership, we have taken many steps in reducing the energy intensity of our industries and have also increased the green cover."

Javadekar said that Modi will highlight India's achievements in his address. "Also we are going to other forums where we will highlight India's achievements (related to environment and climate change)," he added.

"I will be going for Shanghai Cooperation of eight countries where the smart city project will be discussed and we will put forth India's leadership position and sustained efforts in that direction," Javadekar told reporters here.

The high-level meeting at the UN headquarters is believed to be a 'critical moment' to put the earth in the right direction by updating the climatic plan for the future. It is expected that the summit will far exceed the anchor events compared to that of last year when 150 events were organised during the summit.

Recently, India came up with the New Delhi Declaration plan at 14th edition of Conference of Parties to fight land degradation and desertification in the presence of 196 countries. (ANI)