PM Modi to address US-India Strategic & Partnership Forum today

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the third leadership summit of the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum today.

Earlier in the week, Union Minister S Jaishankar, and Piyush Goyal had addressed the summit on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

The week-long summit which is being attended by government officials, corporate leaders, and Ministers highlights areas of bilateral cooperation in trade and investment; strategic energy ties; India's position in global supply chains, healthcare, among other sectors. (ANI)