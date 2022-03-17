PM Modi to address valedictory function of 96th Common Foundation Course at LBSNAA today

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the valedictory function of the 96th Common Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) on Thursday via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister will be inaugurating the new sports complex and dedicate revamped Happy Valley Complex to the nation, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Based on the principle of Mission Karmyogi, with new pedagogy and design, the 96th Foundation Course at LBSNAA comprises 488 OTs from 16 services and three Royal Bhutan Services (Administrative, Police, and Forest).

The new pedagogy based on the principles of Mission Karmayogi was designed to harness the adventurous and innovative spirit of the youthful batch.

As per the PMO, the 96th Foundation Course is the first Common Foundation Course at LBSNAA based on the principle of Mission Karmyogi, with new pedagogy and design. Emphasis was put on transforming the Officer Trainee from a student/civilian into a public servant through initiatives like interaction with the Padma Awardees in the spirit of 'Sabka Prayas'. All 488 Officer Trainees were given first-level training in Krav Maga and various other sports.

Tests were also carried out to support the transition of an 'exam burdened student' to a healthy 'youthful civil servant'. (ANI)